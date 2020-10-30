‘War against Islamist ideology’ means more attacks in France: French minister

Police officers stand near Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France 29 October 2020
Police officers stand near Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France 29 October 2020

More attacks on French soil are likely as France is engaged in a "war against Islamist ideology", its interior minister said on Friday.

A knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday before being shot and taken away by police.

"We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside," Gerald Darmanin told RTL radio.

"We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks."

