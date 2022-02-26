Europe

Western ‘partners’ sending weapons to Ukraine: Zelensky

AFP
Kyiv
This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking face camera on 25 February 2022
This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking face camera on 25 February 2022AFP

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that “partners” were sending weapons to help Kyiv fight Russian troops, adding he had spoken by phone with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

“A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron,” Zelensky tweeted. “Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!”

