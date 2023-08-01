UK launches first postal deliveries by drone

Mail on the Scottish isles of Orkney will be delivered by drones starting Tuesday, the first regular postal service by the aerial devices in the UK.

Letters and packages will be transported from Royal Mail's Kirkwall delivery office to Stromness, where the drone deliveries will bring them to staff on Graemsay and Hoy for postal workers to carry out their usual delivery routes.

"Anything that helps to maintain the universal service, especially in areas of the isles which are more difficult to reach, is something that we should give a chance to support," Alistair Carmichael, the MP for Orkney and Shetland, said in a statement.