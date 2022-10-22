Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy's first woman PM

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italian prime minister on Saturday, to become the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Meloni took the oath before president Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party -- Eurosceptic and anti-immigration -- won the September 25 legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.

Meloni's appointment is an historic event for the eurozone's third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.