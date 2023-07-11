Turkey unblocks Sweden NATO bid, setting stage for summit

Turkey agreed Monday to allow Sweden to join NATO, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s block on Sweden’s membership bid had cast a cloud over preparations for Tuesday’s meeting, but the countries ironed out their differences in 11th-hour talks in Vilnius.

“Completing Sweden’s accession to NATO is an historic step that benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time. It makes us all stronger and safer,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he was “very happy” and hailed “a good day for Sweden”.