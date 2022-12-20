Putin insists no plan to absorb Belarus on visit in Ukraine shadow

President Vladimir Putin denied plans to absorb Belarus as he paid a rare visit Monday to the country whose strongman assisted his invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Putin flew into Minsk with his defence and foreign ministers in tow, hours after Russian forces launched a swarm of attack drones at critical infrastructure in Kyiv, which provoked emergency blackouts in a dozen regions.

Putin said that Russia and Belarus—slapped with new Western sanctions since President Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner of a sixth term in 2020 elections widely criticised as fraudulent—were “united by a common history and spiritual values”.

Putin called the countries “closest allies and strategic partners” but said that rumours that Russia sought to take over Belarus came from “ill-wishers”.

“Russia has no interest in absorbing anyone, this would simply make no sense,” Putin said.