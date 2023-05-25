New UK law will make migrants shun healthcare, charities say

Britain's proposed illegal migration law will lead to more people missing vital medical treatment for fear of detention, large bills and deportation, charities and health workers say.

The Illegal Migration Bill, currently making its way through parliament, would prevent tens of thousands of migrants arriving in the country via irregular means from ever claiming asylum.

That would so bar them from free secondary healthcare, including operations or maternity care.

"This is going to result in an enormous health crisis and, of course, a mental health crisis," said Tara Povey, Policy and Research Manager at Refugee Action, a charity that helps and advises refugees and asylum seekers.

A Home Office spokesperson said the bill did not change the free access for all to primary care - accident and emergency and general practitioners - and said safeguards were in place "to ensure vulnerable people have access to medical treatment".

Under Britain's National Health Service (NHS), primary care is free for everyone, regardless of their immigration status.

But people without leave to remain in England are usually expected to pay for secondary care, including operations and maternity care. In Scotland and Wales, they can access free secondary care the same as other residents.