Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make 'pariah'

US president Joe Biden landed Friday in Saudi Arabia and met crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, sealing a retreat from his campaign pledge to turn the kingdom into a "pariah" over human rights abuses.

Saudi state media showed images of Air Force One at the airport in the coastal city of Jeddah after a flight from Israel, making Biden the first US leader to fly directly from the Jewish state to an Arab nation that does not recognise it.

In 2017, his predecessor, Donald Trump, made the journey in reverse.

Biden, wearing sunglasses, emerged from Air Force One to walk down a purple carpet and be greeted by Mecca province governor prince Khaled al-Faisal and princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Washington.

Later, the state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel showed prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto leader, greeting Biden with a fist bump and escorting him into a palace.

After he took office in early 2021, Biden's administration released US intelligence findings that prince Mohammed "approved" an operation targeting journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose gruesome killing in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate spurred global outrage.