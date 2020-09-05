Global coronavirus cases top 26m: Johns Hopkins

The confirmed coronavirus caseload across the world has crossed 26 million on Saturday morning, UNB reports quoting the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The JHU data shows a total of 26,517,985 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries while the global total death toll from the virus reached 873,131.

Besides, 17,621,442 people made recoveries from the virus infections.

The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 6,200,186 cases and 187,710 deaths.