Global coronavirus cases top 26m: Johns Hopkins

The confirmed coronavirus caseload across the world has crossed 26 million on Saturday morning, UNB reports quoting the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The JHU data shows a total of 26,517,985 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries while the global total death toll from the virus reached 873,131.
Besides, 17,621,442 people made recoveries from the virus infections.
The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 6,200,186 cases and 187,710 deaths.
Brazil recorded the world's second largest numbers with 4,091,801 cases and 125,501 deaths, followed by India with 3,936,747 cases and 68,472 deaths.
Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, Italy and France.
UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said it will be leading procurement and supply of COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available.
The vaccine procurement and distribution efforts, involving over 170 economies, could possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever operation of its kind.
“This is an all-hands on deck partnership among governments, manufacturers and multilateral partners to continue the high-stakes fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director.
“In our collective pursuit of a vaccine, UNICEF is leveraging its unique strengths in vaccine supply to make sure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to the initial doses when they are available.”
UNICEF is the world’s largest single vaccine buyer, procuring more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines annually for routine immunisation and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.