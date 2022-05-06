Global food prices fall slightly from record high over Ukraine war: FAO

World food prices fell slightly last month after hitting a record in March but remain high due to the Ukraine war, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

International sanctions against Russia as well as export flow disruptions resulting from the 24 February invasion have sparked fears of a global hunger crisis.

Russia and Ukraine, whose vast grain-growing regions are among the world's main breadbaskets, account for a huge share of the globe's exports in several major commodities, including wheat, vegetable oil and corn.