Top arms exporting, importing countries in world

The demand for military equipment has significantly increased in recent years because of political instability and security complexities in various regions around the world. Powerful nations are expanding their defense budgets, and arms-exporting countries are seizing this opportunity. Countries like the United States, France, Russia, and China dominate the global arms market. Sweden-based research organisation Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) compiled a list of the top arms-exporting countries in the world from 2020 to 2024. The top 10 countries from that list are presented below.

1

United States

An F-35 jet lands on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercises about 100 miles south of Oahu, Hawaii, US on 19 July 2024.
Reuters file photo

The United States is the world’s largest arms exporter, accounting for 43 per cent of global arms exports annually. On average, the US exports around $150 billion worth of weapons each year. Major importers of American arms include Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Poland. The country's export military items include advanced fighter jets (F-35, F-16), air defence systems, drones, missiles, helicopters, and tanks. The US arms industry is highly technology-driven and in high demand worldwide.

2

France

A Rafale Marine fighter jet taxis on the flight deck of France's Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operating in the Mediterranean Sea. Picture taken on 10 October 2016.
Reuters file photo

Currently, France is the second-largest arms exporter in the world, contributing 9.6 per cent to global arms exports. It exports an average of $50 to $60 billion worth of weapons annually. Major buyers of French arms include India, Qatar, and Greece. The country exports a variety of military equipment such as Rafale fighter jets, submarines, frigates, missiles, and helicopters.

3

Russia

A Sukhoi Su-30 fighter is seen on the tarmac at the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia on 18 July 2017.
Reuters file photo

Russia shares a 7.8 per cent of global arms exports. Its exports have declined in recent years due to the war with Ukraine and Western sanctions. On average, Russia exports around $40 billion worth of weapons annually. India, China, and Kazakhstan are the main importers of the Russian weapons. Russia exports include S-400 and S-300 air defense systems, Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets, tanks, and artillery systems.

4

China

China accounts for 5.9 per cent of global arms exports, with annual exports averaging $20 billion. Pakistan, Serbia, and Thailand are the major importers of Chinese weapons. China exports light fighter jets (JF-17, J-10), drones, frigates, artillery, and rocket systems. China supplies weapons at relatively lower prices in order to increase strategic influence.

5

Germany

Recruits of the Swiss army Tank School 21 perform an attack exercise with the Leopard 2 tank in Bure, Switzerland on 5 May 2023.
Reuters file photo

Germany contributes 5.6 per cent to the global arms market and exports about $15 billion worth of weapons annually. Its main buyers include Ukraine, Egypt, and Israel. German military products such as the Leopard tank, Type-212 submarine, artillery, and armoured vehicles are popular across the world. The country focuses on technologically advanced and durable military hardware.

6

Italy

Italy holds a 4.8 per cent share in global arms exports, exporting about $8 billion worth of weapons annually. Its major importers include Qatar, Egypt, and Kuwait. Italy exports helicopters, frigates, missile systems, and air defense technologies.

7

United Kingdom

The UK accounts for 3.6 per cent of global arms exports, with about $5 billion in annual exports. Its main buyers are Qatar, US, and Ukraine. The UK supplies Typhoon fighter jets, warships, sensors, radars, and drones. BAE Systems is the leading British defence manufacturer in this sector.

8

Israel

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Sderot, Israel on 10 May 2023.
Reuters file photo

Israel holds a 3.1 per cent share of the global arms export market. Major buyers of Israeli weapons include India, US, and the Philippines. Israel exports air defense systems (like Iron Dome), drones, surveillance technology, and missiles. Israeli weapons are highly valued worldwide because of being tested in real battlefields.

9

Spain

Spain accounts for 3 per cent of global arms exports. Its primary buyers are Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Turkey. Spanish military products like naval warships, helicopters, training aircraft, and light arms have a strong demand in the international market.

10

South Korea

South Korea holds a 2.2 per cent share in global arms exports. Its main buyers are Poland, the Philippines, and India. South Korea exports K-9 howitzers, light tanks, air defense systems, and frigates. South Korea has emerged as a competitive force in the global arms market in a very short time.

