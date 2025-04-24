Modi briefs Israeli PM Netanyahu on Kashmir terrorist attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Pahalgam Terror attacks. Israel strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out on Indian soil and expressed solidarity with India.

In the details shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs in a post on X on Thursday, it was observed that PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the terrorist attack and reiterated India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

"PM @netanyahu of Israel called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil. He expressed solidarity with the people of India, and the families of the victims. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross border terrorist attack and reiterated India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice", MEA said on X.

On Wednesday, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, while speaking to ANI, condemned in the strongest words the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. He assured India of continued cooperation in areas such as technology, methodology and intelligence in the fight against terrorism.