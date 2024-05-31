24 die in India on Thursday amid heatwave

While temperatures in northwestern and central India are expected to fall in the coming days, the prevailing heatwave over east India is likely to continue for two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which declares a heatwave when the temperature is 4.5 C to 6.4 C higher than normal.

A total of 14 people died in Bihar on Thursday, officials said, including 10 people involved in organising the seven-phase national elections that are currently underway. Parts of Bihar are voting in the final round of polling on Saturday.

The deaths of 10 people were also reported in the government hospital in Odisha's Rourkela region on the same day, authorities told Reuters, prompting the Odisha government to advise against outdoor activities between 11 am and 3 pm when temperatures peak.