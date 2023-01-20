What's in the BBC documentary about Modi

In the report, the British foreign ministry also termed this violence as 'politically motivated'. Quoting from the secret report, the documentary said that "the aim of the riots was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas" and that there was clear evidence of ethnic cleansing.

A senior British diplomat who had been on the investigating team, on condition of his name and picture not being published, gave an interview to BBC. In the interview quoted in the documentary, he said it was a deliberate, politically driven, violent campaign to eliminate the Muslim community. He said this was strategically organised by the extremist Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The British foreign ministry's secret report mentioned two more things. One, Vishwa Hindu Parishad would not have single-handedly been able to lead these riots without the state government's connivance. Two, it mentioned that Narendra Modi was directly responsible for this.

While this part of the documentary is important, the other parts too discuss various issues. For example, it stated that after Gujarat's former home minister Haren Pandya attended a public hearing by the civil society with opposing views on the Gujarat riots, he was mysteriously killed. The documentary partially investigated the matter.

The documentary also showed how the senior police officers who took a stand opposed to Narendra Modi and BJP, were sent to prison. One of them, Sanjeev Bhatt, was sent to jail for life in a case of 30 years ago. The documentary highlighted this and commented on the nature of the investigations in the case. All such matters led to the involvement of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Many of the persons interviewed in the documentary had somehow managed to escape with their lives. In some cases, several of their family members had been killed.