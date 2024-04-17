BJP not to get over 180 seats without tampering EVMs: Priyanka Gandhi

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress’ General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and said that if the country conducts fair elections without any tampering of EVMs, then the Bharatiya Janata Party will not secure more than 180 seats.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader questioned the basis of BJP’s claim of securing more than 400 seats.

“On what basis are they saying that they will get 400, are they astrologers? Either they have done something from before and they know that they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say that they will get 400 seats?... If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there... is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not gain more than 180 seats, in fact, they will win less than 180 seats,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that she views the election from the people’s point of view and stressed that the elections should be conducted based on the issues of the people. “I am saying this everywhere to the people, that this election should be the election of the people. It should be conducted on the issues of the people.”