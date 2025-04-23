India hunts gunmen who massacred 26 in Kashmir tourist hotspot

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the attack had been “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

No group has claimed responsibility, but rebels in the Muslim-majority region have waged an insurgency since 1989.

They are seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller part of the Kashmir region and, like India, claims it in full.

‘Abomination’

“This attack on our visitors is an abomination,” Abdullah said in a statement after the attack.

“The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt.”

AFP journalists near the site of the attack in Pahalgam, a popular site for tourists in summer some 90 kilometres (55 miles) by road from the key city of Srinagar, reported heavy deployment of security forces.

“The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice,” the Indian army’s Chinar Corps said in a statement overnight.

A tour guide in Pahalgam told AFP he reached the scene after hearing gunfire and had transported some of the wounded away on horseback.

Waheed, who gave only one name, said he saw several men lying dead on the ground, while a witness who requested anonymity said the attackers were “clearly sparing women”.