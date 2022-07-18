India’s parliament begins voting for new president

India’s parliament began voting Monday for a new president, with a female politician from the country’s marginalised tribal community the favourite for the post.

Droupadi Murmu, from the Santhal tribe, has been nominated by prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the largely ceremonial position.

If elected, she would be India’s first tribal president and second female president. The incumbent, Ram Nath Kovind, is the country’s second president from the Dalit community, the bottom of the Hindu caste system.