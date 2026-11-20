Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), declined to make any comment on Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

Speaking at a press briefing at the MEA in New Delhi today, Friday, Jaiswal refrained from responding to questions regarding recent protests and violence carried out by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, across various districts of the country, as well as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s remarks on the issue—stating simply that he had nothing to say on Bangladesh’s internal developments.

However, Jaiswal noted that India’s position regarding its relationship with the neighbouring country remains unchanged. India has consistently expressed its desire to foster a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh—one anchored in shared history, cultural ties, and people-to-people connections.