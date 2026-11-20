Jaiswal declines to comment on Bangladesh’s internal affairs
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), declined to make any comment on Bangladesh’s internal affairs.
Speaking at a press briefing at the MEA in New Delhi today, Friday, Jaiswal refrained from responding to questions regarding recent protests and violence carried out by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, across various districts of the country, as well as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s remarks on the issue—stating simply that he had nothing to say on Bangladesh’s internal developments.
However, Jaiswal noted that India’s position regarding its relationship with the neighbouring country remains unchanged. India has consistently expressed its desire to foster a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh—one anchored in shared history, cultural ties, and people-to-people connections.
Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following her ouster in the July Mass Uprising, has announced her intention to return to Bangladesh in December. Following programme announcements on social media by the Awami League, incidents of sabotage—including arson attacks on buses and the hurling of crude bombs—have been occurring across several districts, including Gopalganj.
Speaking about this at a public rally in Lalmonirhat yesterday, Thursday, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stated that the people of the country no longer wish to return to the politics of enforced disappearances, killings, arson terrorism, and the deprivation of voting rights.
Criticising Awami League leaders without naming the party directly, the prime minister remarked that they never cared for the interests of this country or its people, adding that the country across the border to which they fled is their “master,” and that they have resumed conspiring against the people of Bangladesh to appease those masters.
Raising this context at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs briefing, a journalist asked for the Indian government’s reaction.
In response, Jaiswal told the questioner, “You referred to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s remarks regarding recent developments in that country. I have nothing to say on the internal affairs of Bangladesh.”
When asked during the briefing whether there was any fresh update regarding Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, Jaiswal replied that he had no information to share on the matter.
Several questions were also asked during the briefing concerning the future of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, which is set to expire on 12 December.
One journalist noted that various quarters have raised different demands so that the treaty is not renewed, and asked whether any prospect of renewal was visible.
Another journalist pointed out that an Indian delegation is currently in Dhaka to attend a meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), asking whether the discussions would remain strictly technical or yield substantive progress.
A third journalist asked whether a treaty originally signed by the prime ministers of both countries could be renewed with the consent of lower-level officials—in other words, whether the Ganges Water Treaty could be renewed in the absence of the two prime ministers.
Jaiswal refrained from giving detailed answers to these queries as well.
He stated that the JRC holds the authority to make all decisions concerning the waters of all shared rivers flowing between the two countries, including the Ganges, as it is the established institutional mechanism.
Reiterating India’s broader stance, Jaiswal added that India has always expressed interest in building a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, while noting that he was unaware of the specific nature of the ongoing JRC meeting in Dhaka.