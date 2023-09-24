When it comes to South-South cooperation, we walk the talk: Jaishankar

Underlining the many aspects of India’s G20 presidency that the world might "find useful", Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar said New Delhi has walked the talk when it comes to South-South cooperation.

He also lauded the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member calling it one of the most important outcomes of the summit.

Addressing the ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ event in New York, the External Affairs Minister said, "While we are the G20 president till the end of this year, both before the G20 presidency and after it, we will remain very much a partner, a contributor, a collaborator, in our own way perhaps an inspiration to others on how to address developmental challenges. Our experiences and our challenges, we place before in a spirit of sharing."