Religious schools close in Pakistani Kashmir as tensions rise with India

Authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir shut more than 1,000 religious schools Thursday over fears of possible military action from India in retaliation for last week's deadly attack.

India blames Pakistan for the gun attack that killed 26 people on 22 April in Indian-administered Kashmir, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving his military "complete operational freedom".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio late Wednesday separately called India's top diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to "de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia", the State Department said.

Denying involvement in the attack, Islamabad says it has "credible evidence" that India is now planning an imminent military strike, vowing that "any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response".

Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack", said spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

India's foreign minister said after the call that the attack's "perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice".

Fearing a military escalation, Pakistani authorities shut more than 1,000 religious schools in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.