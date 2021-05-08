After West Bengal defeat, battle in Assam BJP-led coalition over chief minister post

The electoral defeat in West Bengal has suddenly opened a can of worms for the BJP in the Northeast.

In Assam, the BJP failed to gain a majority on its own, winning 60 of the 126 seats. Its allies AGP won 9 and BPF 4 seats, but the competition for the post of chief minister is getting bitter.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP’s lead strategist in Northeast as the convenor of the pro-saffron Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), seems determined not to loose out on his lifetime ambition for the top job.

“He accepted Sarbananda Sonowal as chief minister for the BJP’s first term in Assam, but having delivered successfully in meeting all the challenges, it is only natural that the party rewards him with the top job,” said a senior BJP MLA close to Sarma.