Amit Shah inaugurates 3 floating border posts in Sundarbans areas

Highlighting the Central government’s efforts in adopting the most advanced technology for border security, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Modi government’s basic goal is to make the country’s internal and external security impenetrable and soldiers posted in the border area face the least difficulty.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, on Thursday attended the ‘Seema Prahari Sammelan’ at Haridaspur BOP (border outpost) on the Bangladesh-India border.