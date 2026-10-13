Thousands march in India's capital to demand election chief resign
Thousands of protesters marched in New Delhi on Monday demanding the resignation of India's election chief over alleged misconduct during a voter roll revision, the latest showdown with authorities in the heavily fortified capital.
Opposition parties and supporters of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party protest movement have taken to the streets in recent days, defying a strict security clampdown to demand a halt to the revision exercise and the resignation of the chief election commissioner.
"You can see how big the crowd is," demonstrator Abhay Aryan, 28, told AFP as protesters marched towards the Supreme Court, chanting slogans and waving placards.
"The government has to listen to the voice of the people."
Critics say the large-scale revision of electoral lists could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Election Commission of India, which oversees the voting process in the world's most populous nation, has denied wrongdoing.
A protester who gave his name as Mehvaish said he could no longer "tolerate the injustices" meted out by Modi's government.
"We want removal of this government (because) of all the injustices we have suffered in the past 12-13 years," he said.
"Now if they take away our right to vote, what is left with us?"
Rights advocates and critics say Modi's government has eroded democratic freedoms during more than a decade in power, citing pressure on journalists, civil society groups and political opponents -- allegations the government rejects.
Thousands detained
Authorities deployed thousands of security personnel across central Delhi for a third straight day, erecting heavy metal barricades and closing key metro stations.
The protests on Monday were led by Rahul Gandhi of the main opposition Congress party, who waved a copy of the constitution as crowds cheered during the procession to the Supreme Court.
He later filed a writ petition in the court through his lawyer, challenging the voter revision exercise.
Public attention has also focused on the police response, after a chaotic weekend in which thousands of protesters including organisers were detained, according to local media reports.
Most of those detained, including three top leaders of the "cockroach" movement, have since been released.
Opposition figures have accused authorities of trying to suppress dissent through mass detentions.
Parliamentarian John Brittas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged he was "manhandled, dragged, assaulted" by police during Sunday's demonstrations.
"This is not merely an assault on an MP. It is an assault on democratic freedoms and the rule of law," Brittas said.
Police did not respond to questions on detentions or their actions during a news conference on Sunday.
Several journalists covering the protest said they were detained despite prominently displaying their press cards.
Nitin Katiyar, a digital journalist, told The Times of India newspaper police had punched him in the eye. AFP could not immediately verify his charge.
'Spirit of resistance'
Hundreds of yellow metal barricades were set up on roads leading to central Delhi, while six major metro stations remained shut.
The protests have become a major political challenge for Modi, drawing together opposition parties, student groups and activists angered by the voter roll revision.
The leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party, which has millions of social media followers, have pledged to continue their protests until Kumar steps down.
They reiterated that pledge on Monday after Delhi Police announced that Jantar Mantar in the heart of Delhi was no longer designated as an official protest site.
"If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken," the group's founder Abhijeet Dipke said on social media.
"Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away."
The revision of voter rolls that started last year has resulted in more than 133 million names being removed from electoral lists, according to media reports.
Critics say the measure has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims.
Election authorities say the move was intended to eliminate duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries.
A senior minister from Modi's party accused Gandhi's Congress on Monday of trying to undermine legitimate electoral processes.
"By discrediting constitutional institutions (and) spreading chaos and riots on the streets, all that the Congress is seeking is to seize power," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters.