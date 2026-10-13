Thousands march in India's capital to demand election chief resign

Thousands of protesters marched in New Delhi on Monday demanding the resignation of India's election chief over alleged misconduct during a voter roll revision, the latest showdown with authorities in the heavily fortified capital.

Opposition parties and supporters of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party protest movement have taken to the streets in recent days, defying a strict security clampdown to demand a halt to the revision exercise and the resignation of the chief election commissioner.

"You can see how big the crowd is," demonstrator Abhay Aryan, 28, told AFP as protesters marched towards the Supreme Court, chanting slogans and waving placards.