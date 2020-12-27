Bengal intellectuals back Amartya Sen over Visva Bharati row

A group of intellectuals backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) here on Sunday staged a protest in support of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen after Visva Bharati University (VBU) named him in its list of illegal occupants on the campus.

The protest programme convened by theatre personality and West Bengal minister for science and technology Bratya Basu, was held in front of the premises of Kolkata's Academy of Fine Arts.

According to reports, the Visva Bharati University said there is an unauthorised occupation of 13 decimals of land, in addition to 125 decimals legally leased to Amartya Sen's late father by the varsity authorities.