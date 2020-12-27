BJP ally RLP pulls out of NDA over farm laws

After the Shiromani Akali Dal, another NDA ally, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), on Saturday made an official announcement to break its ties with the National Democratic Alliance, as its demand to withdraw the contentious farm laws remained unfulfilled.

Hanuman Beniwal, RLP convenor and MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan, announced the decision to sever ties with the NDA at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Alwar district in the presence of thousands of farmers.

Addressing the farmers, he said that RLP's alliance with the BJP has ended on Saturday. Earlier on 19 December, Beniwal had resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of the farmers' movement.