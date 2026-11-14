At least 26 killed in bus-truck clash in Assam

The death toll in the road accident in India's Assam has risen to 26, with 24 victims identified and two still unidentified, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday, when a passenger vehicle and a container truck collided head-on in the Rongajaan area of Golaghat district, near Kaziranga National Park, police said.

Additional District Commissioner of Golaghat Jintu Bora said Jorhat Medical College had just sent another update raising the toll. "the total number of deaths has now reached 26," he told ANI.