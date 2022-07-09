India fines Amnesty nearly $8m, the watchdog says part of ‘witch hunt’ step

Amnesty’s local bank accounts were frozen in 2020 as part of the probe, forcing the group to lay off staff and halt campaign and research work.

India’s Enforcement Directorate, the agency responsible for investigating financial crimes, said Friday that Amnesty had broken foreign funding laws by directing overseas contributions to expand its local operations.

In a statement, it said Amnesty India had been fined $6.5 million for receiving illegal foreign contributions, while its former chief executive Aakar Patel was fined an additional $1.3 million.

Amnesty did not immediately respond to the latest action by the agency.