Indian bank manger shot dead in Kashmir

Suspected rebels shot dead a bank manager Thursday in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said, the seventh in a spate of targeted killings in the disputed territory.

For more than three decades, rebel groups have fought half a million Indian soldiers deployed in the Muslim-majority territory, demanding independence for Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan.

An attacker shot the Hindu bank employee, who moved from the western state of Rajasthan a week earlier, in his office with a pistol in the Kulgam area, a police officer told AFP.

"#Injured bank employee namely Vijay Kumar #succumbed to his injuries at hospital," police said on Twitter.

On Tuesday a Hindu female schoolteacher was also shot dead by suspected anti-India militants in the same area.