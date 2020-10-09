India’s coronavirus cases near 7m-mark

UNB/AP
New Delhi
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020. Reuters

India has reported another 70,496 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total coronavirus cases to more than 6.9 million.

The health ministry on Friday also reported 964 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 106,490, reports AP.

India is seeing infections spread at a slower pace than last month, when daily infections touched a record high of 97,894 cases. India is averaging more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month.

Advertisement

Since the pandemic began, India has reported the second most total cases in the world behind the United States.

Health experts have warned that congregations during major festivals later this month and in November have the potential for the virus to spread.

More News

India’s daily COVID-19 spike lowest since August

A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.

Recovery rate at 84pc as India’s COVID-19 cases breach 6.6m

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 7 September 2020.

75,829 new coronavirus cases in India, tally crosses 6.5m

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, 14 August 2020

India's coronavirus toll surpasses 100,000

Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.