Modi mocks Rahul over Raebareli candidature, says Congress declares ‘vote jihad’ against him

“I also told you earlier that the Shehzaada would start looking for another safe seat for himself, fearing defeat in Wayanad. He was so afraid after losing Amethi in 2019 that he bolted all the way down South, to Wayanad. Now, he has escaped to Raebareli. These people often go around telling people, ‘don’t be afraid’. It’s now my turn to say the same to them -- ‘don’t be afraid! don’t flee!’,” he added.

In an earlier campaign rally, PM Modi claimed Rahul would have to ‘run away’ from Wayanad “like he did in Amethi.”

Reiterating his ‘three challenges’ for the Congress and the combined Opposition, PM Modi said, “I challenge the Congress and its INDI allies to give a written statement that they will not amend the Constitution based on religion, that they will not take away the reservations of SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to a certain community, that in states where they are in power, they will not take away reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to people on the basis of faith. It’s been 10 days since I threw these challenges at them and still haven’t responded. They want to punish you but as long as I am alive, I wouldn’t let that happen.”