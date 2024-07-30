India's 'visa temple' bestows tickets to the American dream

Some gods grant riches and others good luck, but one deity in India offers a much less nebulous fortune to his devotees: tickets to a new life in the United States.

More than 1,000 Hindu faithful visit the Chilkur Balaji temple each day in the belief that the divine presence inside can bless worshippers with a successful visa application.

Those seeking a shot at the American Dream are instructed to pray for their permission to travel abroad, and to return to give thanks when they receive it.

"Every single member of my family who is in the US has come here," Satwika Kondadasula told AFP while walking around the temple's sanctum.

The 22-year-old said that moving to New York was a longstanding dream. She will head there this week to start her master's degree and says she has the deity Balaji in part to thank.

"I got the visa because of my capability of course, but I have luck of god as well," she said. "I definitely believe coming here really helped me out."