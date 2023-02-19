India lashes out at critics after BBC raids

India's foreign minister on Saturday hit out at "scaremongering" critics who claim the country's democracy is being corroded, singling out billionaire George Soros -- a popular target for right-wing ire.

At an event in Sydney, S Jaishankar rejected accusations that multiple raids on the BBC's India offices showed prime minister Narendra Modi and his government were veering toward authoritarianism.

Jaishankar defended the prime minister, painting detractors as "scaremongering", holding an antiquated "Euro-Atlantic view" of democracy and failing to respect the Indian people's democratic choice.

"There are still people in the world who believe that their definition, their preferences, their views must override everything else," he said.