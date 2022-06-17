One dead in India unrest over new military recruitment system "Agnipath"

Authorities imposed restrictions on Friday on gatherings in a satellite city of India’s capital that is home to offices of several multinational firms, and one person was killed as protests against a new military recruitment process spread.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled the new recruitment system this week, called Agnipath or “path of fire” in Hindi, triggering turmoil with police firing into the air to break up stone-throwing crowds and the torching of railway infrastructure.

The system aims to bring in more people to the military on short, four-year contracts to lower the average age of India’s 1.38 million-strong armed forces and cut down on burgeoning pension costs.