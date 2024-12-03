No doubt Muslims feeling unsafe: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah claimed that Muslims are feeling unsafe and stated that there is no discrimination based on religion, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also said that the government should treat Muslims without any discrimination.

"...There is no doubt that Muslims are feeling unsafe. I will ask the govt of India to stop that. 24 crore (240 million) Muslims cannot be thrown into the ocean. They (the govt) should treat Muslims equally, there is no discrimination based on religion in our constitution," Abdullah told reporters, responding to recent claims on shrines and Mosques in the country.