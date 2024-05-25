Bangladesh springs up in discussions amid polls in India

Bangladesh is suddenly cropping up in talks across India amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls for two different reasons. Such widespread coverage of Bangladesh in almost all Indian news media for such a long period of time is probably unprecedented.

The killing of ruling Awami League lawmaker Anwarul Azim in Kolkata got massive coverage in the news media across all states over the last few days.

While the police and intelligence of the two countries are busy unravelling the mystery behind the killing, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal brought up Bangladesh in his political debate. He openly admitted that if Narendra Modi comes to power for the third consecutive term, then the Indian democracy will be like that of Bangladesh.