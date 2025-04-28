India bans Pakistani channels in social media crackdown

India launched a sweeping crackdown on social media on Monday, banning more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading "provocative" content following an attack in Kashmir.

The banned platforms include the YouTube channels of Pakistani news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News.

The sites were blocked in India on Monday, with a message reading it was due to an "order from the government related to national security or public order".

The Press Trust of India news agency, which listed 16 channels, cited a government statement saying they were blocked for "disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India".

The ban follows the deadly April 22 shooting that targeted tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir. Twenty-six men were killed in the attack, the worst on civilians in the contested region for a quarter of a century.