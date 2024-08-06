India to give Hasina time to decide her future course of action: Jaishankar
Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday night held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in Lok Sabha, regarding the unfolding events in Bangladesh. He held an all-party meeting on Tuesday morning before the beginning of the parliament session.
After the meeting, Jaishankar himself said everyone is strongly one with the government regarding the next steps regarding Bangladesh.
He said that the India is willing to give Sheikh Hasina some time to decide upon her future course of action. She has been informed of the matter.
Rahul Gandhi had said at the meeting that an interim government will probably be formed in that country before the election. So India should have two plans ready -- one mid-term and one long-term.
The foreign minister said he would make a statement in parliament on Tuesday regarding Bangladesh. However, various sources have said that at the meeting of the all-party representatives, he said that the situation should not be muddied so that the 12,000 to 13,000 Indians in Bangladesh will have to be brought back to the country.
The foreign minister said sharp watch is being kept in the situation.
Present at Tuesday's meeting were Congress president and opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi and leaders of other parties.
Jaishankar told the meeting, ever since the start of the quota movement, around 8000 Indians, including students, returned back to the country in phases.
Government sources say that Jaishankar told the meeting the Indian government has some talks with Sheikh Hasina. She was told that the Indian government was willing to give her some time to decide upon her next course of action.
Hasina reached Indian in the evening yesterday, Monday. Indian security advisor Ajit Doval met her at the Hindan airbase near Ghaziabad at the outskirts of Delhi. On Monday night there were rumours that Hasina would leave for London from India. From Jaishankar's statement at the all-party meeting, it seems that the time and date for the London trip had not been finalised as yet.
Rahul said at the meeting, the students wanted to see the Nobel laureate economist Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus at the head of the caretaker government.
Sources say, Jaishankar responded that the situation is still volatile. The shape is gradually changing. So steps must be taken upon observing the situation.
In reply to a question, Jaishankar said there were anti-Indian sentiments in certain areas of the country. But whoever may be in the government in Bangladesh, India will work with them.
At the end of the meeting, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi said whatever happens in Bangladesh, has an impact on India. It does not bode well if chaos breaks out there. Security must be ensured along the borders. The country must also remain ready to being back Indians if necessary.