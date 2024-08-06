India to give Hasina time to decide her future course of action: Jaishankar

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday night held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in Lok Sabha, regarding the unfolding events in Bangladesh. He held an all-party meeting on Tuesday morning before the beginning of the parliament session.

After the meeting, Jaishankar himself said everyone is strongly one with the government regarding the next steps regarding Bangladesh.

He said that the India is willing to give Sheikh Hasina some time to decide upon her future course of action. She has been informed of the matter.