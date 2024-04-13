Rahul Gandhi shreds BJP over electoral bonds issue

“A second thing that became apparent was that a contract was given to a businessman, and suddenly the businessman gave money to the BJP. The largest contracts in the country, thousands of crores, highways, mine, these businessmen were giving a cut to the BJP. This is the single biggest act of corruption done by anybody in the world and Mr Modi calls it cleaning of politics,” he added.

He further accused the BJP government of “insulting” Tamil language, history and traditions.

“The voice of the Tamil people is asking a few simple questions, it is asking Mr Modi, Mr Adani and the RSS these questions. The first question is why are you attacking our language, history and traditions?” the Wayanad MP said.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, he said even though he likes dosa, what matters to the Tamil people is whether he likes the Tamil language, respects Tamil history and what is he doing for the state.

“You (Modi) come here and you say you like dosa, and you go back to Delhi and say one nation, one leader, one language. Why one language? Why not space for Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, or Manipuri?...at the same time, Tamil farmers are starving, Tamil youth are unemployed, and you destroyed MSMEs by carrying out demonetisation and a fraud GST,” the Congress leader said.