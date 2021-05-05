RSS' 'mixed feelings' over BJP's Bengal poll debacle

The RSS wants the BJP leadership to do a 'thorough introspection' over the landslide victory secured by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and specially focus on the merit of inducting many Trinamool deserters.

A quick review by RSS leaders in West Bengal and its top leadership revealed that induction of Trinamool deserters have not worked for the BJP.

With the exception of giant killer Suvendu Adhikari, the ideal of taking TMC deserters into the BJP fold has backfired, justifying TMC strategist Prashant Kishor's repeated assertion that they joined BJP when faced with denial of TMC ticket in view of doubts over their Winnability.

Suvendu justified the 'Adhikari factor' by his slender victory over Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, but the TMC won 33 of the 47 seats in the Midnapore area because the battle Royale sucked in the Adhikari clan and left yawning gaps elsewhere in the region.

The RSS leadership feels the large scale induction of Trinamool deserters and nominating them as BJP candidates created rifts between the RSS-trained BJP leaders and the 'new BJP' inductees from Trinamool.

"There was an inevitable clash of political culture between two distinct outlooks. That did not help the party (BJP) ultimately," said a senior RSS leader, on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

He said the BJP, by inducting Trinamool defectors, failed to exploit the local level public anger against the ruling party because the very cause of anger was inducted by the BJP. Kolkata's Salt Lake-New Town leader Sabyasachi Dutta is a classic example.

Accused of running syndicates forcing real estate barons to purchase inferior quality building materials at inflated prices in the New Town region, Dutta suffered a humiliating defeat unbecoming of his stature as the former Salt Lake-New Town municipal boss.

"If you induct Sabyasachi Dutta and then attack syndicate culture, you risk falling between two stools. Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda all did that but the stink did not stick for obvious reasons," said the senior RSS leader privy to the 'chintan' session immediately after the polls.