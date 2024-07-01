India overhauls colonial-era laws with new criminal codes amid criticisms

India on Monday implemented an overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, praised as a “watershed” movement by the top judge but which critics said could worsen an already glacially slow pace of justice.

Amit Shah, the interior minister, said the codes would help India “become the world’s most modern justice delivery system”.

The three overhauled laws -- the penal code, and codes relating to criminal procedure and evidence -- were passed last year during India’s previous parliament, but only came into effect on Monday.