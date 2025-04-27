India detains over 1,000 'Bangladeshi migrants'

Police are also investigating a network based in West Bengal state for producing counterfeit identity documents.

Following legal procedures, the detained individuals will be deported to Bangladesh, the statement said.

Initial investigations have revealed that the detainees were involved in narcotics, human trafficking, and other illegal activities, police said.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have nosedived since a revolution in Dhaka last August ousted leader Sheikh Hasina, who was a long-term New Delhi ally.

Hasina, who fled to India, has defied extradition requests from Bangladesh to face charges including mass murder.

(Slightly edited for clarity)