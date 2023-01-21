Despite India's economic growth, few jobs, meagre pay for urban youth

Ravi Verma, hired by an electrical parts manufacturing firm early last year as India's economy surged, was fired in November when the company lost several export orders. He has since remained unemployed, unable to pay back a 100,000 rupee (USD 1,224) loan he took to buy a two-wheeler scooter.

Verma is among thousands of Indian workers who lost jobs as the global slowdown hit exports, while the re-entry of nearly 20 million workers into the job market after the pandemic has aggravated the problem.

The rising unemployment in India belies other indicators suggesting the economy is undergoing a healthy rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the surge in people looking for work, many of them rural migrants, raises concerns about consumption and longer term growth prospects.

"I have been looking for a job for two months," Verma said, looking up from a Hindi language newspaper he was reading at a community centre close to his one-room home in the industrial town of Faridabad in northern India.

"I face a risk of loan default if I don't get a job soon."