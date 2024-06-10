India will always work closely with valued partners: PM Modi

“Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress. Congratulations to all those who have taken oath today. This team of Ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the significance of collaboration with India’s global allies, stressing that the nation would continue to work closely with its valued partners to address shared challenges and pursue mutual interests.

“I am grateful to all the foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing in ceremony. India will always work closely with our valued partners in pursuit of human progress,” his post added.