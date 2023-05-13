Congress crosses halfway mark in Karnataka in early trends, ahead in 115 seats; BJP leading in 73 seats

Congress touched the triple-digit mark in early trends on Saturday in counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

As per the latest Election Commission data at 10:40am, Congress is leading in 115 seats while the BJP is ahead in 73 seats.

JD(S) was leading at 23 seats. While the ECI data also showed two seats being led by other parties; Kalyana and Rajya Pragati Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha both are leading on one seat each.