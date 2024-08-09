India

India forms committee to monitor current situation along Bangladesh border

ANI
New Delhi
Members of the Bangladeshi Hindu community hold banners and chant slogans against violence targeting the country’s minorities during a protest in Dhaka on 9 August 2024, days after a student-led uprising ended the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina. Some businesses and homes owned by Hindus were attacked following Hasina’s ousting, and the group is seen by some in Muslim-majority Bangladesh as having been close to HasinaAFP

The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee that is to be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command to monitor the current Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) situation.

In a letter dated 9 August, Under Secretary to the Govt of India Smitha Viju said, “It has been decided to constitute a Committee consisting of the following members for the above-mentioned subject a. ADG, BSF, Eastern Command as the Chairman, b. IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, c. IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, d. Member (Planning and Development), LPAI and e. Secretary, LPAI.”

The office memorandum further stated that the above committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.

The Additional Director General of BSF, Eastern Command, is the chairman of the five-member Committee.

Members of the Bangladeshi Hindu community hold banners and chant slogans against violence targeting the country’s minorities during a protest in Dhaka on 9 August 2024, days after a student-led uprising ended the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina. Some businesses and homes owned by Hindus were attacked following Hasina’s ousting, and the group is seen by some in Muslim-majority Bangladesh as having been close to Hasina
AFP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made the announcement through a post on X and informed that the committee has been constituted to monitor the current situation on the India-Bangladesh border.

“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command,” Shah posted on X.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from India