Amit Shah reviews security issues at borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Siliguri corridor

The meeting was attended by the minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, Director Generals of BSF, SSB, ITBP, and other senior officials of the home ministry, BSF, SSB and ITBP.

Earlier, the home minister visited the Fatehpur Border Out Post (BOP) on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar and observed pillar no. 151 and 152 and also conducted a review of various activities of the border area with SSB.

Speaking at the programme, Amit Shah said that the SSB has a history and since the policy of one nation and one border security force was adopted by the government of India from the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, since then important responsibility of the security of the open borders of Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan has been given to the SSB and this force has fulfilled its responsibility very well.