Canada denies it has evidence linking India PM Modi to violence

"The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate," she said.

Four Indian nationals have been charged in Nijjar's killing. India flatly rejects any suggestion its agents were involved in violence against Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

Canada is home to the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab and demonstrations in favor of a separate homeland carved out of India have irked New Delhi.

India calls the separatists "terrorists" who it says are threats to its security.