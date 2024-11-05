How come Sheikh Hasina is in India, asks Jharkhand chief minister Hemant

The issue of Sheikh Hasina has suddenly been brought up in the Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) of India's Jharkhand state. The state's chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, Hemant Siren, finally used Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as a shield against BJP's relentless tirade against infiltration into this state of eastern India. He directly questioned BJP about who allowed Hasina into the country and why. He asked whether this meant BNP had a secret understanding with Bangladesh.

None among the top leadership of BJP replied to these questions raised by Soren.

BJP is desperate to defeat the JMM-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand this time. For quite some time now BJP has been intent on this purpose. They are using illegal entry as a major issue. The BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, elected from Godda in Jharkhand, had been vocal in the Lok Sabha about influx from Bangladesh long before the election was declared.