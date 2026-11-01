Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from his post and jailed, while accusing him of facilitating alleged vote theft in the country.

Addressing the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi asserted that action would be taken against the CEC and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their respective positions without him.

“Listen to me. What I say always turns out to be true, doesn’t it? I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of chief election commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail. Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither Narendra Modi would have become prime minister nor Amit Shah would have become home minister,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also raised concerns over issues facing farmers, youth and labourers, alleging that they were being denied their rights and that the country’s wealth was concentrated in the hands of a few people.

“The farmer is not getting his rights. The youth are not getting employment. The labourer is not getting his rights, and the entire wealth has gone into the hands of two or three people. We do not want such an India, and we will not accept such an India,” he added.