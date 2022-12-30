Indian PM Modi performs last rites of his mother

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi, who had reached Gandhinagar early this morning, consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and cabinet ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites.