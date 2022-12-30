Indian PM Modi performs last rites of his mother

PM Modi first paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.
Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3.30am Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital.
She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.
Informing about her demise, the prime minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which I always remember that work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.
Several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences on the demise of PM Modi's mother.
Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.
Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.